Maurice Ampaw To Name Judges Involved In Sex Scandals

Related Stories Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw says he has in his possession a list of some Ghanaian judges in both the lower and higher courts involved in series of sex scandals.



He claims victims of act confided in him considering how he has always waged a crusade against sexual harassment in society.



According to him, he was presented with ‘incontrovertible evidence’ of the act but is waiting for the opportune time to drop the names of members of the bench alleged to be involved in the acts.



“A have a list of judges and magistrates, lawyers, Members of Parliament, Ministers and so on involved in sex scandals. I am only waiting for the right time to drop the list. You see the victims themselves gave me the evidence after they approached me to narrate their ordeal”, he disclosed on Accra-based Okay FM.



Asked why he is always the to have details of sex scandals high profile personalities in the Ghanaian society he said:”After the Asamoah Gyan and Esther Kwabla issue ladies who have been treated same started approaching me for assistance because they believe I can help them”



It would be recalled that in September this year, he claimed on Kumasi-based Abusua he had a secret video of Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan masturbating but refused to leak to the public.



According to him, he has been in possession of the video for a very long time and has refused to release it to the public on legal and personal grounds.



“I have had the tape of Asamoah Gyan masturbating for a long time but has not leaked it so there’s no way he would leak that of Afia Schwarzenegger”, he said in response to claims he leaked the infamous Schwarzenegger sex tape.