Deputy Minister Reiterates Government’s Commitment To Building Private Sector

Mr Carlos Ahenkora, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, has said government is committed to building the capacity of the private sector to generate employment for the younger generation.



He said government’s bold initiatives were opening innovative spaces for the private sector; as the initiatives were strengthening the economy and bringing a revolution to the business outlook and total productivity of both the public and private sector.



Mr Ahenkora said this in a speech read on his behalf at the launch of “Set-Up-Gh”, a key player in business consulting and advisory services in Ghana; which aims at bridging the gaps between the management approaches and its actual implementation plans.



With society facing a historic transition comparable to the industrial revolution, Set-Up-Gh is making a major shift, from a corporate culture that largely depends on software to an enterprise that proposes humanized hands-on business solutions, while keeping focused on professionalism and creativity as its operating philosophy.



The Deputy Minister said over the years statistics has shown that the issue of sustainability plagues our businesses.



He said government has over the years assisted and championed a number of projects which should be seen as helping to improve the Ghanaian’s standard of living, however, the myriad of challenges these start-ups face seem insurmountable.



“Knowing the right business processes and having the ability to diligently follow through required business practices aside their core business becomes a challenge,” he added.



He said Set-Up-Gh’s idea was laudable; especially considering the fact that not only would it solve the discussed challenges, but to create more jobs for the youth.



Mr Ahenkora again called on the youth to be creative and eager to contribute their quota in the revamping of our business sector to make Ghana a great a nation as seen in the advanced countries.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the sideline of the launch, Madam Abena Korkor Ofori, Chief Executive Officer, Set-Up-Gh, said as a business venture their passion was in line with government’s agenda for growth in the private business sector.



She said her outfit has identified that private businesses in the country could perform better if they consult experts in their field of work, whiles they focus essentially on their businesses; adding that “this will help improve productivity and efficiency”.



She said they provide professional services that does not exist in the organisation, or that was needed for a specific period of time.



Madam Ofori said Set-Up-Gh offers services in the area of accounting, business advisory, logistics, legal services, marketing and travels, among others.