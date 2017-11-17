4 Containers Impounded At Tema Port For Evading Tax

Related Stories Officials of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) at the Tema Port have impounded four 40-footer containers loaded with assorted items on which the owners attempted to evade import duties of about GH¢3 million.



The containers, numbered BMOU5029101, CBHU7079230, FSCU8892664 and UETU5178912, held 44 items, ranging from quantities of children’s toys, laundry baskets, plastic microwave plates, make-up products, among other items.



The containers were detained upon a tip-off while officials of Rebirth Shipping Limited were in the process of clearing them at the Golden Jubilee Terminal (GJT).



When the containers were opened, it was found out that some of the items listed on the invoice were in multiple quantities, although they were not indicated on the invoice



Documents available to the Daily Graphic suggest that the importers paid GH¢15,423 on each container, making a total of GH¢61,694.53 on all four containers, as against the estimated duty of GH¢80,000 payable on each container.



Mis-description



The Daily Graphic gathered that the items, apart from the perceived undervaluation of the prices, were also under-declared to make them appear as if they were some homogenous imports that usually attracted lower import values.



That, sources said, seemed to be the trend among some traders who imported items on a large scale.



The sources were of the view that whereas other importers who were often caught in similar actions aimed at evading the payment of the full amount on imports often saw their import values raised by officials of Customs, large-scale importers tended to sometimes escape with whatever values they presented on their imports.



Declarations



A previous declaration processed by the importers on August 30, 2017 by the same importer and said to contain items that were not declared, Daily Graphic sources gathered was released by the Customs Chief Collector in charge of Outdoor at the port when the examination officer (name withheld) had insisted on a full-scale examination following the payment of import duty of GH¢14,531.



Examination



Officials of the Customs Division at the port were, as of the time of going to press, conducting an intrusive examination on the containers, which had been moved to the State Warehouse at the GJT.



Aspects of the examination done indicated that the quantities were said to be more than what had been declared on the invoices covering the consignments.



Other items, such as children’s chairs, lamp holders, baby diapers, among others, that were found in some of the containers were not declared on the invoices covering the imports.



The Sector Commander of the Customs Division, Mr Felix Mate-Kodjo, when contacted, referred the Daily Graphic to the Commissioner of Customs, Mr Isaac Crentsil.



Mr Crentsil, for his part, told the Daily Graphic that he had instructed the command to submit a report on the incident to the Assistant Commissioner of Customs in charge of Investigations at the Customs Headquarters for further investigations.



Attempts to reach officials of China Mall for their comment on the incident were unsuccessful.