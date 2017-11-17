Attempts To Scuttle Akwamu Festival Backfire

library image Related Stories Attempts by some individuals in the Akwamu Traditional area to tarnish the reputation of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, have been exposed.



Some elements in the Yaa Ansaa Royal Family of Akwamu, in a recent press release published in the Daily Graphic of Monday, November 13, 2017, subtly accused the NLA boss of using state money to fund the legitimate Akwamuhene Nana Odeneheho Kwafo Akoto III.



According to them, Nana Odeneheho Kwafo Akoto III, known in real life as Kwabena Owiredu, is a cousin to the NLA boss and could be using state cash to fuel the crisis.



These elements are also engaging in scare-mongering, as they are warning people to stay away from the “Akwamu Nhyiamukese” programme, which seeks to unite all Akwamus in the country and outside the country.



The home-coming event comes off in December.



However, investigations have established that the claims against Mr Osei Ameyaw are false and are just intended to cause disaffection for him.



The NLA boss is an indigene of the area and has embarked on several projects in the area as part of his corporate social responsibility.



With regards to the “Akwamu Nhyiamukese” homecoming event, the paper learnt that the planning committee sent a letter for sponsorship.



However, this paper can state without equivocation that the NLA boss and the board have not heard the matter.



It is important to note that other organizations, including the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) have sent letters to the NLA requesting for sponsorships.



It is therefore not out of place for the Akwamu Stool to also request for sponsorship for its numerous traditional events.



The Eastern Regional House of Chiefs recently ruled in favour of Nana Odeneheho Kwafo Akoto III, confirming that he is the rightful occupant of the Akwamu stool.



Per the customs and traditions, he has the right to organize the “Akwamu Nhyiamukese even though the other faction is contesting the matter at the National House of Chiefs.



“Even though the rival faction is challenging the legitimacy of Nana Odeneheho Kwafo Akoto III, he can still perform his duties as Akwamuhene until the ruling is overturned,” a source at the National House of Chiefs told the paper



The Eastern Regional House of Chiefs has given its judgement on the Akwamu cheiftaincy dispute which had been pending for over 25 years, declaring Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, as the recognized Paramount Chief of Akwamu.



Nana GyankomahDjaba Mensah, who read out the verdict on the decision taken by the council stated that as conclusion of the whole matter, Nananom find as per the evidence, facts, history, custom and all the exhibits presented before them that to ascend to the black stool of Akwamu, a candidate must of necessity come from either the house of Yaa Ansaa or Yaa Botwe, that there is no established system of rotation in Akwamu to ascend to the Paramount stool, that as far as the history of the people of Akwamu is concerned, the office of Queen mother is not alien to the people of Akwamu, that the first respondent was validly nominated, elected and installed the paramount chief of Akwamu in accordance with the custom and practices of the people of Akwamu.”



The counsel for the respondents, after the judgement, made a plea that an amount of GH¢50, 000 be paid to his clients as compensation to defray the time and money spent to pursue the case.



However, the President of the Regional House of Chiefs, Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin together with his jury, called for a reduction, which was accepted by the respondents and pegged at GH¢15,000.



