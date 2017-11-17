32yr Old Farmer Jailed 23 Years For Defiling 9yr Old

Related Stories A 32 year old farmer Issah Adabuo who lives at "Kokofu" a farming community in the Atebubu-Amantin district of the Brong Ahafo Region, has been slapped with a 23 year jail term by Techiman Circuit Court, for defiling a nine-year old Class 2 girl (name withheld).



According to the police prosecutor, Sgt. Emmanuel Kudalor who presented the case at Techiman circuit court presided by His lordship Graham, the convict and the victim live within the same community and sometimes the convict even goes to the house of the victim to exchange pleasantries with the parents before he goes to his farm, not knowing he has bad agenda against them.



He further explained to the court that six days ago around 9 pm the convict noted that the mother of the little girl had gone to church for prayers whiles the girl was sleeping alone after finishing her home work so he quickly entered the house when no one was around, sneaked into the room where the girl was sleeping and defiled her after he covered her mouth with his palm to prevent her from screaming out.



He quickly run away from the room after succeeding in defiling the innocent girl, but unfortunately for him the girl was able to narrate the incident to her mother after she returned from church that night.



Whereupon a complaint was filed at the police who caused Issah's arrest.



According to the victim, she was able to identify him because he was wearing the same shirt when he came to their house in the afternoon time.



The convict was first arraigned before Atebubu Magistrate court where he was remanded. The case was later transferred to the Techiman Circuit Court where judgement - 23years jail with hard labour - was pronounced today (Friday).