Renowned Radio Presenter Kaba Dead

Information reaching peacefmonline.com indicates that renowned journalist and presenter of Asempa FM's 'Ekosi Sen', KABA has passed on.



Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong popularly known in the media fraternity as KABA reportedly died

Saturday morning upon reaching the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after he suddenly fell ill.



KABA was noted for his many anti-corruption campaigns.



He was married to Radio Gold presenter, Valentina Ofori Afriyie.





