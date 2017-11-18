Manhunt For 6 Major Mahama Killers

Related Stories An Accra Central District Magistrate Court has issued a warrant for the immediate arrest of six persons who are allegedly involved in the murder of Major Maxwell Mahama at Denkyira-Obuasi (now New Obuasi), in the Central Region on May 29, this year.



The suspects are Yaw Amankwa aka Bulla, Nana Kwadwo aka Nana Ajo, Maame Dedeekor, Tikwah, Yaw Boadu and Kofi Ahenkora.



The six suspects are suspected to be hiding in Ghana and the neighboring countries.



They are alleged to have played various roles in the killing of Major Maxwell Mahama, who was the commander of a military detachment stationed at Diaso in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region, to check the activities of illegal miners (galamseyers).



Yaw Amankwa, Yaw Annor and Kwesi Asante, according to reports, are suspected to have fired at the soldier before being lynched by a mob, as two bullets were discovered in the soldier’s body as well as bullet wounds.



A circulated video of the incident also captured some persons carrying petrol in an attempt to set the body ablaze.



A statement issued and signed by ASP Olivia Turkson, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, indicated that Bulla is about five feet five inches tall, slim built with black hair, brown eyes and medium ears.



“He is believed to be in his mid 40s and suspected to be hiding in Ivory Coast,” the statement claimed.



Madam Dedeekor is also believed to be in her early 50s, dark in complexion and is about four feet eight inches tall.



She is from the Volta Region and is believed to be hiding at Aflao.



The four others, the statement indicated, are suspected to be hiding in the country.



It urged anybody with information of their whereabouts to report to the Homicide Unit of the CID.



It would be recalled that on Monday, May 29, 2017, at about 8am, Major (then Captain) Maxwell Mahama left the detachment base for a 20-kilometer jogging.



At about 9:25 am, he got to the outskirts of Denkyira-Obuasi where a number of women were selling food items by the roadside.



The army officer stopped to interact with the women and even bought some snails which he left with the women to be picked up on his return from the walk.



While he was taking the money from his pocket to pay for the snails, the woman from whom he bought the snails and a few others saw his sidearm tucked on his waist and soon after he had left, one of the women telephoned the assemblyman of the area – William Baah – to report what she had seen.



Without verifying the information, William Baah, who is standing trial in the court, allegedly mobilized the town folks to attack a suspected armed robber who had been sighted by the traders.



The suspects met Major Mahama, near the Denkyira-Obuase cemetery and without giving him the opportunity to identify himself, attacked him with clubs, concrete blocks and machetes, killing him there and then and burnt part of his body.



About 20 persons are currently standing trial over his murder.