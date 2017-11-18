Bawumia Shocked At KABA’s Death

Related Stories Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed shock at the unfortunate demise of ace broadcaster, Kwadwo Asare Baffuor Acheampong also known as KABA.



In a Facebook post, the Vice President wrote "I have learnt with shock, the sudden demise of Joseph Kwadwo Asare-Baffuor Acheampong (KABA) of Asempa FM and the Multimedia Group. May God give his widow, family and the entire media fraternity, the fortitude to bear this painful loss".



KABA passed away on Saturday after he was rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra following a short illness.



KABA has been with Asempa FM since 2008. Prior to joining the Multimedia Group, KABA had worked with Top Radio from 2004 – 2008.



Below is al statement from the Multimedia Group confirming his death:



A talented broadcaster with The Multimedia Group Limited, Kwadwo Asare Baffuor Acheampong has died.



KABA as he was popularly known, died in the early hours of Saturday, November 2017.



KABA until his sudden death, was the host of popular late afternoon political talk show, Ekosii Sen on Asempa 94.7 FM.



He was married to Valentina Ofori Afriyie who is also a broadcaster with Accra-based Class FM, having worked many years with Radio Gold and Spirit Fm in Kumasi.



He left behind a daughter.



Chief Executive Officer of The Multimedia Group, Kwasi Twum led management and staff of the Multimedia Group to his residence shortly news of his death.



Mr. Kwasi Twum expressed his condolence to the wife and family.



Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.