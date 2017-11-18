Brief Profile Of Asempa FM's KABA

|
Broadcast journalist and host of Asempa FM's political show, 'Ekosi Sen' Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong popularly known as KABA shared memorable times as a family man and a public figure in the media industry.
He got married to radio presenter, Valentina Ofori Afriyie in 2016 at Santasi in Kumasi
He had his second cycle education at the Techiman Senior High School in the Brong Ahafo Region and completed in 1999.
He pursued Advanced Broadcast Journalism - Print and Broadcast at the Ghana Institute of Journalism and completed in the year 2005 and further enrolled on an Educational course at the University of Cape Coast and completed in 2007.
As a strong anti-corruption campaigner, he used his show to campaign against corruption.
He recently won the Radio Talk Show Host of the Year award at the 2017 RTP Awards.
|Source: Ghanaweb.com
