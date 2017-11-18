President Akufo-Addo Mourns Asempa FM´s KABA

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed shock over the news of Asempa FM´s late afternoon show host Kwadwo Asare-Baffuor Acheampong popularly known as KABA.



In a Facebook post the President wrote ¨Shocked by the news of KABA’s death. Undoubtedly one of the most talented journalists of his generation. Condolences to his wife, family and Multimedia. #RIPKABA¨



The radio presenter was confirmed dead in the early hours of Saturday, November 18, 2017, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



Brief profile about KABA



KABA was host of Asempa FM's political talk show, 'Ekosii Sen'. Prior to joining the Multimedia Group, KABA had worked with Top Radio from 2004 – 2008.



He got married to radio presenter, Valentina Ofori Afriyie in 2016 at Santasi in Kumasi and has a seven month old daughter with her.



He had his second cycle education at the Techiman Senior High School in the Brong Ahafo Region and completed in 1999.



He pursued Advanced Broadcast Journalism - Print and Broadcast at the Ghana Institute of Journalism and completed in the year 2005 and further enrolled on an Educational course at the University of Cape Coast and completed in 2007.



As a strong anti-corruption campaigner, he used his show to campaign against corruption.



He recently won the Radio Talk Show Host of the Year award at the 2017 RTP Awards.