I'm Lobbying To Get AU's Space Agency HQ In Ghana - Akufo-Addo

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said his administration is lobbying for the headquarters of a yet to be established space agency by the African Union (AU) to be situated in Ghana.



The president said, "The African Union is in the process of setting up a space agency for the whole of Africa. This is a very ambitious and laudable project.



That is why I have directed the Ministry of Environment, Science Technology and Innovation under the leadership of the world acclaimed Ghanaian scientist, Professor Frimpong Kwabena Boateng to express strongly Ghana’s readiness to host the agency and mobilize support to that end.



President Akufo-Addo made the revelation at the 20th graduation ceremony of the All Nations University College in Koforidua today, [Saturday]. The school recently launched the GhanaSat 1which was developed with support from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).



The successful GhanaSat 1 was embedded with low and high resolution cameras to take pictures of Ghana and provide data that can be used to monitor the coastal areas of the country.



President Akufo-Addo commended the school for the project saying, "On the occasion of your 20th congregation and graduation ceremony, I come here today with the sense of pride in view of your recent achievement in launching GhanaSat1 into space.



Indeed your achievement has put Ghana on the map of nations that are venturing into space."



The president further indicated that his decision to lobby for the headquarters to be constructed in Ghana, was due to the successful launch of the GhanaSat 1.



"Clearly, I was motivated to take that decision partly as a result of your successful launch of GhanaSAT1.



You achieve this through hard work, dedication and collaboration with partners at home and abroad, especially your Japanese counterparts. Such an achievement can come about only through the use of technology," he added. ?