My Husband Is Still Alive – KABA’s Wife Refuses To Accept His Death

Related Stories Adom FM presenter, Godsbrain Smart, aka Captain Smart, has recounted how Valentina Ofori Afriyie, wife of KABA reacted upon hearing the sudden death of her husband.



According to him, the late journalist’s wife refused to believe and come to terms with her husband’s demise but rather she kept on insisting that he was alive.



"My husband is not dead, he is alive", wife of KABA told the crew that were sent to break the news to her.



Captain smart described the mood surrounding his former colleague’s residence as a moment of tension and solitude as its occupant’s even at a time they had not yet receive the news behaved as though they were informed.



According to him, the whole house was very quiet and gloomy that even KABA’s wild dogs became sober and laid under their master’s car as though they were abreast of what was happening.



Narrating what happened, captain smart said: "Yesterday after the incident occurred, we made the men in the house switch of all televisions and radio devices so KABA’s wife does not get to hear the death of her husband through the media.



So we broke the news together with one elder Donkor. Upon reaching the house, all the dogs were even lying down under their master’s car as though they knew he was no more.



I was told that those dogs are really fierce but they never barked when we entered the house. As for KABA’s wife, she said ‘’it is not true, my husband is alive. He was not sick and never fell ill”.



Kwadwo Asare-Baffour Acheampong (KABA) passed away after he was rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after his sugar level shot up early Saturday but unfortunately could not make it back home alive.



Before his unexpected death, KABA was the host of Asempa FM's 'Ekosii Sen'. He was noted for his many anti-corruption campaigns.



He tied the knot somewhere last year with Class FM’s Valentina Ofori Afriyie and they have a daughter together.