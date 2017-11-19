Indiscipline Will Not Be Tolerated Under My Watch – Chief Justice

Related Stories The Chief Justice, Ms Sophia Akuffo, has said indiscipline and judicial misconduct would not be countenanced under her administration.



The Chief Justice, in the company of top ranking members of the Judiciary Service, issued the warning during a two day working visit to the Upper East Region to interact and familiarize with the staff of her office.



She condemned corruption among judges and said the corrupt acts in the judiciary that were exposed by the Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, should not happen again.



“Never should this thing be allowed to happen again in the history of Ghana. The Judiciary Service should be seen as one of the highest respectable institutions in the country, restoring confidence in the public’s access justice without doubt and hesitation”, the Chief Justice said.



She said part of her vision was to adopt a holistic approach of ensuring quality judges, quality staff, quality justice and the refurbishment and rehabilitation of dilapidated court structures at the Regional and District levels.



She said her outfit has already begun the process of lobbying with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to ensure that the Administrator of the District Assembly Common Fund devote some money for the refurbishment and rehabilitation of dilapidated court structures at the Regional and District levels.



She also assured the staff that their capacity would be built particularly in the areas of information Communication Technology (ICT) and modern trends of administering effective justice so as to hasten the dispensation of fair justice. The Judicial Secretary, Justice Alex Opoku Acheampong, commended the staff for their hard work.



The Chief Justice and her team also inspected some court structures in the Region.