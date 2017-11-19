KABA Looked Up To Me For Advice And Direction – Tommy Annan-Forson

Related Stories Many people in the media fraternity and various sectors are yet to come to terms with the passing of outstanding political talk show host Kwadwo Asare-Baffour Acheampong after he passed in the early hours of Saturday 18th November, 2017.



Colleagues especially at the Multimedia Group Limited have been thrown into a state of shock and numbness as they grieve the broadcasters passing. Another person who has come out to express his grief is veteran broadcaster Tommy Annan-Forson.



“I’ve known him for a very long time. He was one person who looked up to me for advice, for direction. He was very respectful, very hardworking and so it came as a huge shock…” he recalled.



Citi FM’s morning show host Bernard Avle also described KABA really nice guy and asked for prayers to be said for his wife and daughter who he left behind.



Several people have been trooping the residence of the late broadcaster to pay tribute to him.



Management of The Multimedia Group Limited will hold a memorial service on Monday, November 20, for their departed presenter.



The service is scheduled to take place at the Forecourt of Multimedia’s Radio building, which houses Joy FM, Adom FM, Asempa FM and Hitz FM.



Before his unexpected death, KABA was the host of Asempa FM's 'Ekosii Sen'. He was noted for his many anti-corruption campaigns.



He tied the knot somewhere last year with Class FM’s Valentina Ofori Afriyie and they have a daughter together.