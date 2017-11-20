Ayi Bonte, Adama Hot: Chieftaincy Ministry Nullifies Their Inductions

Related Stories Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has ordered two claimants of the Ga Stool, Nii Tackiie Adama Latse II and Nii Ayi Bonte, to seize parading themselves as members of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs (GARHCs).



According to the ministry, the two were inducted into the GARHCs under unclear circumstances, hence its decision to nullify their inclusion as members of GARHCs.



A letter from the ministry dated October 27, 2017 to Nii Adama Latse and Nii Ayi Bonte stated that “the two should not attend upon the House, participate in any matters of the House, and no benefits and privileges or all other incidentals should be extended to the two referred above.”



The letter, signed by the sector Minister, Mr Kofi Dzamesi, pointed out that the ministry believes it was not appropriate to give credence and legitimacy to the status of the two “until all issues subsisting and pertaining to the two brought and pursued by other parties are resolved.”



Meanwhile, there was wild jubilation by factions of Gbese Mantse, Nii Okaija III and newly-installed Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsruru, at Ga Mashie on Friday November 17, 2017 after the news broke that the ministry of chieftaincy has nullified the induction of Nii Adama Latse and Nii Ayi Bonte into the register of GARHCs.



Addressing a press conference in Accra at the weekend, Nii Okaija III commended the sector minister for exhibiting what he described as “traditional leadership skills and competence” which ought to clean up the chieftaincy institution in Ga State.



“Kudos to the Chieftaincy Minister for nullifying the induction of Adama Latse and Nii Ayi Bonte. The induction of the two individuals clearly signifies how the chieftaincy institution has been degraded and reduced to a squalid class. …this is what happens when for eight years politicians interfere in chieftaincy affairs – enstooling their own chiefs and creating two or more chiefs here and there,” he noted.



According to him, there are rules and regulations governing procedures within the institution and if all stakeholders – the President and members of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs; the Registrar even the Judge who swore the two culprits; abide by and comply with these laid down practices, “we would not be having these embarrassing moments.”



Nii Okaija III stated that it was the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) which initiates the process of induction to the GARHCs; and only after the Chieftaincy Declaration Forms for each applicant have been researched and approved by the general council.



Articulating his position, the Adonte of Ga State noted that there were also some solid rules where if there are matters pending against an individual, everything stays until resolved.



Nii Okaija asserted that there were matters against both Adama Latse and Nii Ayi Bonte, noting that “In the case of Thomas Okai, aka Ayi Bonte, the three Royal Houses of Gbese have arraigned him before the Judicial Committee of the very same Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs “to declare which of the three Royal Houses he hails from and who enstooled him as a Chief.”



This is not just basic but so crucial in chieftaincy matters.”