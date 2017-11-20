Related Stories The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has expressed “shock” at the demise of Kwadwo Asare Baffuor Acheampong (KABA), host of Asempa FM’s afternoon political show, Ekosi Sen.



In statement signed by GJA General Secretary, Kofi Yeboah, the umbrella body for Ghanaian journalists said KABA’s death was “big blow.”



"Indeed, the death of KABA is a big blow to the Multimedia Group, the GJA and Ghana as a whole. It is in such sense of irredeemable loss that the GJA expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, especially his wife, Valentina Ofori Afriyie and little daughter, Nana Yaa, as well as the entire Multimedia family," he said.



The statement, issued on Sunday in Accra said he has paid his dues to journalism in Ghana and served his country well.



“The GJA believes his death is only divine. And so in this grieving moment, and in utmost solemnity and sobriety, the GJA calls on all friends, families and loved ones to reflect on the good works of KABA in order to take a cue from them, rather than allow the pain of loss to overwhelm their thoughts and utterances," it further noted.



KABA died Saturday morning at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital aged 37.

He left behind a widow and a seven months old baby.