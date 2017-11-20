PHOTOS: Songo, Smart & Others In Tears For KABA

|
|
|
|
|
Controversial 'Fire for Fire' sports show host, Patrick Osei Agyemang popularly known as Songo was grief-stricken of the demise of his colleague presenter KABA.
Songo among others could not hold back their tears during a memorial service held for the former Multimedia Group Limited popular broadcaster, Kwadwo Asare-Baffuor Acheampong (KABA), whose death came as a terrible shock to the nation.
KABA was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he had been rushed after he suddenly fell sick early Saturday, November 18.
|
|