Tributes Keep Pouring In For KABA

Related Stories President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and former President John Dramani Mahama lead a tall list of Ghanaians who have paid glowing tribute to ace broadcaster Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong (KABA), who passed away Saturday morning.



KABA passed away after he was rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra following a short illness.

The death of KABA sent shockwaves through Ghana's media fraternity, with the Multimedia Group Limited going all red and black in memory of their colleague and employee.



President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo expressed shock over the demise of Asempa FM´s late afternoon show host.



In a Twitter post, the President wrote: “Shocked by the news of @Kojokaba’s death. Undoubtedly, one of the most talented journalists of his generation. Condolences to his wife, family and Multimedia. #RIPKABA”.



Dr Bawumia

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says he is filled with grief over the demise of ace broadcaster and host of Asempa FM’s late afternoon political show ‘Ekosii Sen’, Kwadwo Asare-Baffour Acheampong, popularly known as KABA.

Dr Bawumia took to his Facebook Page to console the wife of KABA, family and his friends over their loss.



“I have learnt with shock the sudden demise of Joseph Kwadwo Asare-Baffuor Acheampong (KABA) of Asempa FM and the Multimedia Group. May God give his widow, family and the entire media fraternity the fortitude to bear this painful loss”, he posted on Saturday.



Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has condoled with Multimedia Group over the sudden demise of one its star presenters.



Mr Mahama, in a Facebook post on Saturday evening, described KABA's death as "shocking" while expressing his condolence to the family of the former broadcaster and the media fraternity.



“A sad day for us all. Received the shocking news of the passing of KABA. My condolences to the family, MBG [Multimedia Broadcasting Group] and the media fraternity,” he posted.



Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has revealed how deceased radio presenter of Asempa FM pushed him to reveal many political secrets.

Eulogising KABA hours after his untimely death, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah narrated how persistent and professional the seasoned political talk show host has been over the years.



“KABA always pushed me to reveal details I would have otherwise not have done in interviews…he always pushed us to reveal serious details,” he disclosed on Asempa FM.



I’m still in shock – Kofi Jumah mourns KABA

Former Member of Parliament for Asokwa, Maxwell Kofi Jumah told Adom FM he was ready to trade places with the media personality, whose sudden demise occurred on November 18, 2017 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



KABA has left a huge vacuum behind – Multimedia staff

Colleagues of the late Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong (KABA) have talked about the shock they got when news of his death broke Saturday morning.



Programmes Director for Asempa FM, Samuel Yirenkyi says the broadcaster’s death has left a huge vacuum to be filled.



He said: “It was shocking and an unfortunate news to receive early morning that a friend, a colleague and a brother has left us in such a way. We never expected it”.



According to Yirenkyi, KABA came to the office on Friday from the hospital, but he asked him to go back home since the ‘Ekosii sen’ host was not looking so good.



“He wasn’t feeling too well so I asked that he go home and rest; little did I expect that that was the last time I’m seeing him,” he said.



He added that it will be difficult finding someone to fill in the huge vacuum KABA has left behind, saying The Multimedia Group “has lost a gem”.



Host of Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Kojo Yankson said the show KABA used to host, Asempa FM’s ‘Ekosii sen’, will never be the same as “there is not going to be another KABA”.



“He wasn’t just good at his job, he was a good human being, and so the loss is felt across the world by all those who enjoyed and consumed his product… there’s not going to be another KABA; so no matter what, his show will not remain the same, but whatever happens his memory will remain and the impact he has had on this show will never be lost,” he said.



Other colleagues also expressed their pain in losing not just a colleague but a friend and brother.



He had his second-cycle education at Techiman Senior High School in the Brong Ahafo Region and completed in 1999.



KABA joined Asempa FM in 2008 as a service provider and became full time in August 2009.



Prior to joining the Multimedia Group, KABA had worked with Top Radio from 2004 – 2008.



The broadcaster was a trained teacher at the University of Cape Coast, after which he moved to the Ghana Institute of Journalism for Communications Studies.



He later enrolled at the University of Ghana to study Political Science. KABA had also hosted Adom TV’s Morning Show on Multi TV.



The ace broadcaster was among a group of selected senior journalists who joined the President at the Flagstaff House this year to ask him questions about critical national issues.



He married Valentina Ofori Afriyie in June 2016, a staff of Accra-based Class FM, who had moved from Radio Gold.



He left behind a wife and a daughter.



He recently won the Radio Talk Show Host of the Year award at the 2017 RTP Awards.