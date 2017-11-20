Queen Margrethe Of Denmark Expected For State Visit

Related Stories Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is expected in the country this week for a three-day royal state visit. The Queen’s visit to Ghana is at the invitation of Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



This will be the queen’s 53rd state visit and her first to West Africa.



She will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Mr Anders Samuelsen, and the Minister for Environment and Food for Denmark, Mr Esben Lunde Larsen.



In addition to the two top state officials, a high-powered business delegation of 39 Danish companies from three sectors of the economy, namely Food and Agriculture, Sustainability and Maritime and Infrastructure and Railways, will participate in the state visit.



These sectors are all key, which has seen a demand in Ghana for Danish technology and solutions.



Ghana an attractive market



The theme for the business delegation is “Ghana - An Emerging Market Within Reach”, which seeks to showcase Ghana as an attractive market for Danish companies to invest in and partner with.



Denmark and Ghana have a long-standing and well-established relationship,the first Danes having arrived in Ghana in 1659.



Since 1961, shortly after Ghana had gained independence, Danida has been present, supporting Ghana’s development.



Over the past couple of decades, Ghana’s impressive economic growth has resulted in a transition of the relationship between Denmark and Ghana, from one that was based on development cooperation or aid to a one that focuses on trade.



Ghanaian journalists



Ahead of the state visit, four Ghanaian journalists recently visited Copenhagen, Denmark, where they observed the Changing of the Royal Guards at Amalienborg and interacted with the Director of Danish Shipping, Mr Jacob K. Clasen, and the Director of Security, Health, Environment and Innovation of Danish Shipping, Madam Maria Skipper Schwenn.



Mr Clasen spoke on Denmark-Ghana relations on maritime and gave some insight into his outfit’s operations, while Madam Schwenn briefed the media on maritime security and piracy.



The team also called on the Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Anders Samuelsen at Asiatisk Plads, and also toured the Novo Nordisk, a global healthcare company, the Biofos, the largest waste water treatment facility in Denmark, as well as the House of Green at Vesterbrogad.



As part of the visit, the Ghanaian journalists also called on the Ghana’s Ambassador to Denmark, Mrs Amerley Ollenu Awua-Asamoa.



Queen



Highlights of the visit to Denmark were the press conference with Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II at the Fredensborg, where she told journalists about what it was like growing up as a young princess.



Queen Margrethe also spoke on Danish-Ghana relationship over the years and touched on the new focus of Danish-Ghana relationship, from aid to trade.



At the weekend, the Danish Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs Tove Degnbol, met journalists in Ghana and briefed them on the Danish state visit.



The occasion created a platform for the Ghanaian journalists who travelled to Denmark to share their experiences with their colleagues.



