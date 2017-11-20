NPP, NDC And Multimedia Deliver Tributes To KABA

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and John Ntim Fordjour Related Stories Emotional tributes from individuals and organisations characterised a solemn memorial service held for late broadcaster, Kwadwo Asare-Baffuor Acheampong, popularly known as KABA.



KABA was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Saturday, November 18, 2017.



He had been rushed to the hospital after he suddenly fell sick early on Saturday. He was 37 years old.



MP for North Tongu in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa delivered the tribute on behalf of the NDC; NPP MP for Assin South in the Central Region, John Ntim Fordjour, delivered the tribute on behalf of the governing party.



Ken Ansah represented the Multimedia Group Limited. Source: myjoyonline