Confusion Rocks Suhum Night Jam

Related Stories A programme organized by Joy Industries dubbed, “Suhum Odwira Saponins Bash” to entertain fans at Suhum who joined the residents to celebrate the Odwira Festival became chaotic when some criminals allegedly invaded the venue to attack innocent onlookers with broken bottles.



About 100 Police officers rushed there and fired gunshots to disperse the crowd to maintain law and order.



The suspected criminals from unknown places invaded the main lorry station where the jams was taking place at about 2:00am on Sunday to snatch mobiles phones of onlookers.



The strangers and the youth of the town subsequently clashed.



Scores of the revelers, who were afraid, fled the venue after the police fired the gunshots.



An award-winning dancehall artist, Livingstone Etse Satekla, known as Stonebwoy, who was also performing on the stage, fled due to the chaos.



The Police managed to arrest some of the criminals and wee smokers, and they are currently in custody assisting in investigation.



Daily Guide gathered that about two months ago, some youth organized a bash in Suhum and invited an upcoming artiste from Nima in Accra to perform.



There was a misunderstanding which turned into a fight between the Suhum youth and Nima boys.



Thereafter, the Nima boys placed a banner in Suhum and threatened to revenge.



The Police and some of the chiefs called on the Nima boys to resolve the impasse before the festival.



The threat of the Nima boys caused fear and panic among the Suhum youth.



On Saturday during the Odwira durbar, the Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apietu, who hails from Suhum, among other top government officials, graced the event and called on the youth to remain calm and avoid any incident that would cause violence in the town during and after the celebration of the festival.



The Police received information about the activities of the criminals and stormed the place to whip them with canes to restore calm.



After some minutes, the alleged criminals went on rampage again and started attacking the innocent onlookers which compelled the Police to fire gunshots.



Hundreds of the revelers sustained injures due to the stampede.



Shop owners who were in town forcibly closed their stores.



Suhum for some time now has been on high alert after some armed robbers broke into people’s shops through the ceiling to steal various items.



The IGP, who was not happy with the development, formed a neighborhood watchdog to arrest the criminals in collaboration with the Police.



Due to the action of the IGP, the Chief of Suhum, Osabarima Ayeh Kofi, presented him with a citation.



The Minister of Chieftaincy, Kofi Dzamesi, who represented the President at the event, commended the chiefs for bringing unity and development to the area.



Bryan Acheampong, Deputy Minister of National Security, also donated an amount GH¢200,000 to the MP of the area, Frederick Opare Ansah, to buy street light bulbs to boost security in the area.