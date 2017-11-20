GUTA Crying Over Unbearable Port Charges

Related Stories The leadership of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), has asked it members to increase their goods in the various markets as Christmas approaches to avoid incurring losses.



The call comes on the heels of what the traders say is a snub by the Akufo-Addo government.



According to Mr. Amoateng, imported shoes that were taxed in dozens for 0.2 cent for instance, is now being counted in pairs and valued at the same 0.2 cent.



Last year, at Christmas, a container of shoes that was valued at 20 -25 thousand, today its 40-45 thousand. That is why we are telling government we move from one before going to two”. This is too much to bear.



The Association, says they engaged and pleaded with the government to reduce the benchmark values at the port because they contribute largely to cost of imported goods on the Ghanaian markets.



A member of the GUTA leadership, David K. Amoateng, said this on Asempa FM last Friday, after the reading of the 2018 budget in Parliament by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



According to the traders, they had anticipated some changes in the 2018 budget after making government aware of their challenges, but to their surprise, their concerns were not factored into the budget.



“If government will not listen to us, but impose what they feel is good for us without involving us, we shall also do what pleases us after all, no trader is Father Christmas. If you are coming to the market, add more to your money, because we are going to increase our goods”, he said.



Mr. Amoateng, who praised the government highly for the paperless system and the removal of some taxes said, they have been overburdened with high benchmark values, reason they engaged groups such as the Parliament Committee on Trade and Industry, the Finance Ministry, as well as Senior Minister special advisor, on how to bring these charges



down, but to their disappointment, nothing of the sort was mentioned in the budget.



“We engaged the Ministry of Finance, CEPS Commissioner, he even promised us at our headquarters and assured us that the documents we presented to him were authentic and agreed that the items were high, so we would hear from them. We thought it was going to be about two three weeks, but it’s been five months now. They want to do illegal mining (galamsey) in our pockets?



He explained that, when they met with the Select Committee, they raised concerns about foreigners, who have invaded the various markets competing with Ghanaians on retail businesses, and high benchmark values which were collapsing their businesses.



He dared the host to come to the market to see things for himself.



“Bring your camera to Makola, bring it and witness for yourself”. They assured us they were going to tell Yoofi Grant, speak to CEPS, and Finance Ministry so that they will hasten the reviewing that they said was on-going.



As I speak, we have not heard from them all, we were hoping to hear something positive from the budget that these values have been reduced, but it didn’t happen. This is what breeds illegal trading. Government should reduce taxes at the port and these will lead to everyone paying what is expected”.



He went on “for us we don’t have to even make noise because when you buy and there are increases, you also increase however, we did not want any complaints and untold hardship that is why we want government to reduce the benchmark value”.



He said their goods have been left at the port because of the high charges. Comments from the president of the Importers and Exporters Association, Sampson Asaki Awingobit and the General Secretary of the Ghana Textile Workers Union, Abraham Koomson, were no different.