KABA's Memory Will Live On In Our Hearts - Ursula

Minister of Communications Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has expressed condolences to the family of the late political talk show host on Accra-based Asempa Radio.



Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong, popularly called KABA, host of 'Ekosi Sen' programme on Asempa FM passed away on Saturday, November 18.



His demise comes with a shock to the media fraternity, political figures, national leaders and the entire general public.



Speaking to sit-in host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' on Monday, Hon. Owusu-Ekuful recounted that she was utterly shocked to hear that KABA has passed on to glory.



According to her, she had been earlier booked to appear in the studios of Asempa FM to have an exclusive interview with the astute Presenter.



Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful asked God to give deceased family the fortitude to bear their loss.



She noted that the death of KABA "brings our mortality home to us. It gives us an impression that humans are really nothing. Here today, gone tomorrow. So, the pride of life and all those things don’t matter. It’s our duty to be gracious to people as God is gracious unto us”.



“His memory will leave on in hearts,” Hon. Owusu-Ekuful said melancholically.



