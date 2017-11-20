Despite Group Mourns With Multimedia

Kwame Nkrumah Tikesie Related Stories Despite Group Limited visited the Kokomleme premises of Multimedia Group Limited to mourn with their colleagues on the death host of Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Kwadwo Asare-Baffour Acheampong (KABA).



Speaking at a memorial service held at the forecourt of Multimedia’s Radio Building, which houses Joy FM, Adom FM, Asempa FM and Hitz FM, host of Okay FM’s Morning Show, Kwame Nkrumah Tikesie recounted the strong relationship between Multimedia and the Despite Group, and expressed hope that God would find a place in His bosom for KABA.



KABA passed away peacefully in the early hours of Saturday, November 18, 2017, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



He was 37-years-old.



KABA was married to Valentina Ofori Afriyie [in June 2016], a staff of Accra-based Class FM and they had a daughter who is now seven months.





