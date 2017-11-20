KABA’s Death Too Painful - Sir John

Related Stories Former General Secretary for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie has described the death of the host of ‘Eko Si Sen’ on Asempa FM, the late Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong, a.k.a KABA as the most painful to recall.



According to the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, every death is painful but the death of KABA surpasses them all as it never dawned on him to hear the sudden death of an exceptionally professional broadcast journalist who does his work diligently.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Sir John as affectionately called recollected the manner in which KABA carried out his interviews professionally to the admiration of all the political divides without pinning him to any political party.



“Every question he asked proved his intellectual ability and sometimes he forces you to say the very thing you want to avoid. Due to his professionalism it is very difficult to align him to a political party,” he eulogized.



He however stressed on the need for all hosts in the media fraternity to learn from KABA’s humble nature and his professionalism to do well with all manner of people so as to render good account to God since it is not known to mankind when death will knock at people’s doors.



He added that “we should be in readiness for death; God hid from us the day we will die and so mankind looks pitiful which is why we should always be in funeral mood and prepare ourselves in waiting for the day of our departure from this world.”



“We should live a remarkable lifestyle so that when God calls us to His glory we can leave a good legacy behind for the next generation. What will people say about us and what kind of testimony will people give about us? This is why mankind should strive to live in a manner pleasing unto God and leave behind good legacy on earth for posterity to remember us,” he stated.



“If you look at KABA in his line of work, only God knows where He picked him from to join the Multimedia Group. Bobie Ansah used to host ‘Eko Si Sen’ before he was sacked, but God brought KABA into the scene out of nowhere to replace Bobie Ansah and people thought he would not be able to match-up to the pedigree Bobie Ansah lifted the program but KABA did excellent and professional job; handling the program to the extent that his name has spread throughout the country,” he extolled.



He therefore advised Ghanaians to do well with their God-given talent; thus, KABA has worked hard explaining why everybody is mentioning his name in such a good manner.



“For me, his death is one of the most painful deaths I have heard even though many people have died in some bizarre circumstances. The manner in which his sudden occurred is very painful; nobody ever dreamt that we were going to wake up to hear such news of KABA's painful and heartbreaking departure from the surface of the earth. Every death is painful but my nephew KABA’s death surpasses them all. Nobody will be able to understand the reason except God, so the widow should accept my condolence and sympathy for her lost,” he bemoaned.