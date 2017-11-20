Prez Akufo Addo Meets Theresa May (PHOTOS)

|
|
|
|
|
President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday completed bilateral talks with United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May.
The meeting formed part of activities for a 3-day visit by the President to the UK.
|
|
|
|
|Source: Peacefmonline.com
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|