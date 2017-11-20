Kaba's Cause Of Death Yet To Be Established – Korle Bu Hospital

Related Stories The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has said the cause of death of Broadcast Journalist, Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong (KABA) is yet to be established.



The Public Affairs Director of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Mustapha Salifu told Accra-based Kasapa FM that they can only confirm the cause of death after the autopsy has been done and its report presented.



“The cause of his death cannot be established until the postmortem has been done so it will be premature to start assigning the cause of death. This must be established scientifically and you can only do that when you do the postmortem, so I don’t know where this information about the cause of death being low sugar or high sugar level is coming from. We have to wait for the pathologist to tell us what the cause of death is.”



His comments follow speculations especially on social media that KABA who’s said to be diabetic was rushed to the hospital after his sugar level shot up.



KABA died on Saturday, November 18, 2017, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital following a short illness.



He was the host of Asempa FM’s popular afternoon political show, ‘Eko Sii Sen’.



He left behind his parents, a wife and a daughter.