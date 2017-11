Related Stories Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has commiserated with the family of popular broadcaster, Kwadwo Asare-Baffour Acheampong (KABA) and the entire Multimedia Group for their loss.



KABA was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 18 upon arrival at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after being rushed for an urgent medical attention.



His demise comes as a shock to the nation.



Dr. Bawumia attended the memorial service held for the deceased at the premises of the Multimedia Group.



He expressed condolences to the late KABA's colleagues and family, and prayed God gives them the fortitude to bear their loss.



He also signed a book of condolence open in memory of the late KABA.



