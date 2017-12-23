Nana B To Set Up Welfare Fund To Support NPP Youth

Related Stories Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, a National youth organizer aspirant of the ruling National Patriotic Party (NPP) is to set up a welfare fund for party activists.



Nana B as he is affectionately called announced this when he interacted with a cross-section of some constituency youth organizers in Accra today.



The fund he said will take care of party activists who are injured or displaced in the cause of their work for the Party.



Nana B did not mince words when he stated that "the youth of the party risked their lives and livelihood to secure victory for the party in the 2016 elections and with victory in hand it’s time to build-up and resource the youth."



Nana Boakye chronicled several incidents of intimidation and threats the youth faced in the run-up to the elections and added that it is only when the youth of our party is well resourced and mentored that the party will be able to create field commanders to do the groundwork for the party in the run-up to the 2020 elections.



The fund he hopes will come as a relief to the grassroots movement of the Party. The youth organizers present were full of praise for the leading youth organizer aspirant.



Abubakari Braimah, constituency youth organizer for Ablekuma North said “I am so excited for this initiative by NANA B. What he has done proves that he has a special place in his heart for the NPP youth."



Dennis Tetteh, The constituency youth organizer for Ledzekuku also mentioned that "People join political campaigns expecting that after victory their toils on the ground will not be in vain and what the youth need now is a leader, who will be able to harness resources and job opportunities for the youth.



The youth organizer continued "at the end of the day, what really counts is how we are treated after elections and NANA B has shown that he is up for the job”.



According to Nana Boakye, the fund would commence with 100,000 GHC as seed money. The fund he added, will be fully managed by the Youth Wing of the party.



The New Patriotic Party will be going into elections to elect its national officers in April 2018