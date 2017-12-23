7-Man Committee Set Up To Resolve Akuapem Installation

Related Stories The Akuapem Traditional Council has set up a seven-member committee to resolve the impasse that has plagued the enstoolment of a new Okuapehene.



The committee, which is made up of chiefs from various towns at Akuapem, was inaugurated during a meeting of the Akuapem Traditional Council at the Okuapehene’s Palace at Akropong in the Easter Region on Friday.



To maintain its neutrality, none of the members of the committee comes from the Asona Royal Family, the family that selects the Okuapehene of from Akropong, the seat of the traditional council.



It is chaired by the Aburihene and Adontenhene of Akuapem, Otoubour Djan Kwasi II.



The other members of the committee are Odeefour Oteng Korankye II, Berekusuhene; Osabarima Ansah Sasraku II, Mamfehene; Nana Sakyi Amoako, Adawsohene; Okatakyie Kusi Oboadum Amoyaw V, Aseseesohene; Psabarima Opese Konadu II, Awukuguahene and Osabarima Asiedu Okoo Ababio III, Lartehene.



Dispute



After the death of Oseadeyo Addo Dankwah III in 2015, the late Okuapehene who ruled for 41 years, the process to select a new Okuapehene to succeed him has been fraught with dispute.



The Sakyiabea House, the gate in the Asona Royal Family, with the current mandate to select a new Okuapehene, has split into two, with each faction having its own preferred candidate.



Currently, Odehye Kwasi Akuffo, a 63-year old retired journalist, and Odehye Kwadwo Kese, a young man believed to be in his mid-30s, are being processed simultaneously to be installed as the Okuapehene.



Odehye Akuffo is said to be backed by the Okuapehemaa, Nana Afua Nketia Obuo II, and other kingmakers, while Odehye Kwadwo Kesse is believed to have the backing of the Baamuhene, Nana Afari Bampoe, and the rest of the kingmakers.



The dispute got to a boiling point on December 7, 2017 when the process to enstool Odehye Kesse led to clashes at the Okuapehene’s palace at Akropong.



But for the timely intervention of the police, the situation could have turned bloody.



