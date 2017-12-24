Ghanaian Graduate Wins Award In Finland

Lukumanu Iddrisu Related Stories A Ghanaian who studied at the Vaasa University of Applied Sciences (VAMK) in Finland graduated last Thursday and received an award for his thesis.



A former student of the Accra Polytechnic (now Accra Technical University) Lukumanu Iddrisu who graduated with a Bachelors in Business Administration from VAMK, emerged the best for his profound dissertation on Thought Leadership.



Thought Leadership is a new concept that urges businesses and companies to champion and share new ideas that will solve industrial and societal pressing concerns to better the world and in turn make the inventor an influence in its niche.



Although this topic is recently practised in industries especially in the USA and some parts of Europe, it is yet to be captured in academic texts or business textbooks. Mr Iddrisu’s curiosity and passion for new and challenging topics did not only lead him to a successful research work but a framework which serves as a blueprint for companies who aspire to be Thought Leaders.



He won himself a scholarship (in cash) and a certificate from the Nissi Foundation in Finland which was presented by Ms Marianne Elizabeth Waltermann the Head of Business program. Additionally, he was given the opportunity to deliver the student address on the graduation ceremony – the first African to have done that in the school.



In an interview, he revealed that he has always been on the lookout to do something different that will break-away from conventional practices.



“Our era is ever-changing and customers’ demands go beyond product and services. Therefore I touched on this topic to help companies invent novel ideas that will create more value for the society to make our world better”.



Lukumanu who is born and raised in Tema but a native of Kumbungu in the Northern Region of Ghana encouraged students to go beyond the learning routines to carve ideas that will help better the system.



Furthermore, he recommended schools to introduce Thought Leadership in their curricula and urged companies to start adopting it to create more value for the society and the world at large.