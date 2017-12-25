 
May We Find Love In The Years To Come... - Rebecca Akufo-Addo's X'mas Message
 
25-Dec-2017  
First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has wished Ghanaians a Merry Christmas.

In a message she shared on social media she wrote: "Merry Christmas. May we find love and compassion for one another now an in the years ahead"
 
 
 
Source: Peacefmonline.com
 
 

