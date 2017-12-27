Number Of Dead Chibok Girls Revealed

Related Stories Snake bite, hunger and malaria have killed thirteen of the 276 Chibok schoolgirls in Boko Haram custody.



The girls were kidnapped from their school in Chibok, Borno State by Boko Haram in 2014.



Of the 276 kidnapped schoolgirls, 163 are now free; while 57 fled in the early days after their abduction, three more escaped later, and a Swiss-coached mediation secured 103.



The Wall Street Journal, WSJ, reports that 13 of the girls have lost their lives during their nearly three years in Boko Haram custody.



WSJ report said, “Of the remaining 113, at least 13 have died, officials say.



“Some were felled by malaria, hunger or a snake bite.



“The majority died in airstrikes. Among those forcibly married to fighters, at least two died in childbirth.”



President Muhammadu Buhari had, after the release of the last batch of the girls numbering 82, promised to ensure the last of the girls returned home to the families.