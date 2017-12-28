TAP Air Portugal Apologizes To Passengers

Related Stories TAP Air Portugal has offered its sincere apologies to passengers aboard its flight from Accra to Sao Tome on 23rd December, 2017.



Two Ghanaian passengers scheduled to board the plane but were dropped at the last hour, complained of mistreatment and accused officials of racism.



But in an unsigned statement issued on company letterhead, TAP Air Portugal acknowledged notice of the complaints and apologized to affected passengers, “and particularly to the two passengers who were directly affected”, saying the airline together with the Ghana Airports Company have initiated investigations into the incident and will take the necessary action in accordance with law and the airline’s conditions of carriage.



“We are in contact with the representative of the two passengers and TAP Air Portugal has rendered our apologies to the passengers through their representative and we have assured that the incident will be properly investigated and dealt with.”