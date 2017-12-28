I Deserve This Award And Not Above It – Kwame Sefa Kayi

Related Stories The host of the Kokrokoo Morning Show on Peace FM and recently named Ghana Journalists Association 2016 journalist of the year Kwame Sefa Kayi says he disagrees with those who say he is above the title of the journalist of the year. “Some say I’m above it. I don’t know whether to reject it. I don’t think I’m better than anybody…” he added.



Mr. Sefa Kayi was speaking on the Uniiq Breakfast Drive on GBC UNIIQ 95.7 Megahertz this morning with host Cecil Wentum. His award has generated some debate but for him, it is not surprising to be named as such adding that even “if the Konkomba yam sellers call me for an award, I will go and receive it”.



He said contrary to speculations that this is coming to reaffirm other awards won in his professional life, he believes he has worked hard enough and “…I deserve this award”. He highly appreciated this one as he chipped in “… There’s nothing like being honoured by your own peers. It’s a good feeling.”



When the conversation veered into the nitty gritty of good journalism, he was quick to state that “… a good journalist may not be perfect but should always strive for excellence, not perfection.” That person must be fair, objective and should report the issues dispassionately. To him, a good journalist’s work is well-researched and that person should have the ability to nose around for what is important and should “try as much as possible to be even-handed”.



When pushed further by the host as to what is happening especially in the private media with all that he had mentioned, he mentioned that people liked sensational stories. That, he believes is why some in the private media go on that tangent. “That’s why sex sells”, talking about rape and other related reports. He however disagreed with the trend and stated that “to create a sensational story is not good”. He said he will not defend it because he is in the private media and he will not encourage it.



Mr. Sefa Kayi is a winner of a state award in 2008 and is a recipient of other privately organised awards. He acknowledged his earlier years with the Public broadcaster GBC and believed it really helped his foundation in the field but was against any suggestion of returning to the place again.