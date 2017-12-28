Nana-B And Ashanti Regional Youth Wing Supports Families Of Late NPP Youth Organizers

Related Stories For 9 year old Theresa Badu and her 7 year old sister, Nana Asante Baotemaa, the hope of a joyful Christmas as celebrated by other children was over even before the year started. Their father, James Perkins, who was the NPP's Youth Organiser for the Asante Akim South Constituency painfully died in a motor accident on his return from a party meeting in Kumasi.



Same was the fate and despair of young Francis Mawuli Junior, deputy constituency youth, Asante Akyem south who also died after a short illness leaving behind three children.



Henry Nana Boakye, deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme and leading aspirant for the National Youth Organiser portfolio of the NPP on thursday December 28, 2017 in the company of Ashanti Regional youth wing led by Nelson Owusu Ansah brought smiles to the faces of these children since their fathers died in service to the NPP few years ago.



Nana-B donated an undisclosed amount of money to each family. In addition were bags of rice, cooking-oil, biscuits and other assorted items to the wives, children and other familiy members of the deceased NPP Youth Organisers.



Mercy Senya, wife of the late James Perkins, moved the crowd to tears, narrating the painful circumstances that led to the departure of her late husband. She thanked Nana-B for his generosity and urged the leadership of the NPP to assist families of deceased party activists, executives and sympathisers whose relentless sacrifice, secured victory for the party. On his part,



Nana-B recounted how close he was to the deceased party activists and reteirated his commitment to establish a National Youth Welfare Fund to assist families of deceased party youth activists and to also support party sympathisers who suffer various injuries and brutalities whiles serving the party as well as members in need. The said fund Nana B stated would be managed by the constituency, Regional and National youth Wings.



In attendance was Hon. Asante Boateng, the MP for the area, the Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Nelson Owusu Ansah (Ashanti Regional youth organizer), the Constituency Chairman, some constituency youth Organisers, Loyal ladies (Konongo Chapter) and several party sympathisers.



The Ashanti Regional Youth Wing led by Nelson Owusu Ansah, also donated cash to each family and also expressed gratitude to NANA B for his kind gesture.