Five Boys Granted Bail Over Gang-Rape In Osu

Related Stories Five teenagers have been granted bail at a sum of GH¢10,000 with a surety each after appearing in court for allegedly gang-raping a 15-year-old girl in Osu, a suburb of Accra.



The boys appeared before the Accra Circuit Court on charges of indecent assault, child pornography and assault.



They are said to have fondled the girl on Monday, August 21 and forced her to sleep with them at a dark spot near Osu Salem School in Accra.



The oldest among the boys, a Senior High School student, 18, asked the rest, all in Junior High School, to lure the girl while she was taking a stroll at the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Osu.



In the video, they are seen inserting their fingers into the girl’s vagina while the SHS student demanded to have sex with her. This was followed by the rest.



They threatened her with a knife not to disclose the incident to anybody.



But the prosecutor said videos of the act went viral for which the uncle of the victim received a copy.



When he did, he questioned his niece, who revealed what she had gone through.



According to the prosecutor, the matter was later reported to the Osu police, who managed to arrest the five boys after investigations.



Presiding judge Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku did not take the plea of the parents of the accused and asked the five boys to re-appear on January 4, 2018.