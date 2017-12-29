Prisons Officers On Leave Called Back Against Possible Jailbreaks

library image Related Stories Management of the Ghana Prisons Service has said officers at various prisons across the country are on high alert to guard inmates against any possible jailbreak during this festive period.



According to the Chief Public Relations Officer of the Service, Superintendent Vitalis Ayeh, jailbreaks often occur during festive seasons like Christmas where some inmates feel the need to be home to enjoy the best of the season.



He, however, said the Service has stepped up security measures at the various prisons to avert any attempt by prisoners to escape from jail.



Superintendent Vitalis Ayeh, who made these comments on 3FM’s Sunrise show, noted that the season is attached with some level of enjoyment and merrymaking, hence the need for more stringent measures to guard the prisons.



“People in prison are denied aspects of enjoyment, and to ensure that nobody is attempting to break gangs, we don’t send them out for work during this period. Those who were sent to industries or farms are all kept.”



He added that as part of security protocols, officers who were on leave and others who had gone on assignments have been called back.



This, he said, would strengthen and tighten the security belt of the Prison Service.



Last year, there was an attempted jailbreak at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison by notorious criminal, Johnson Kombian and two others.