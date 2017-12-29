Traditional Priest Kills 40-Year-Old Man And Runs Away

Related Stories A traditional priest, affectionately called Nana Oboa nipa, has allegedly killed a Man suspected to be in his 40’s in a car accident at Kwame Nsia in the Tano south district of the Brong-Ahafo Region.



Ghanacrusader reports that, the victim, Atanga Daniel, died on the spot when the suspect, Nana Oboa nipa, in his unregistered saloon car knocked him down on the Tepa-Bechem road around 3pm on Wednesday, December 27 and immediately took to his heels.



The Body of the deceased was left on the road as passerby’s sought to identify him.



The deceased, Mr Atanga, was later identified as a resident of the Kwame Nsia town.



The situation which is yet to be investigated by the police, also recorded that, the suspect, Nana Oboa nipa, killed three children on the same Tepa-Bechem route with his unregistered car recently.