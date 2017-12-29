T.B Joshua Helped George Weah Win Presidential Election - Kayode

Related Stories Indications have emerged that popular Nigerian cleric and televangelist, Pastor TB Joshua had a hand in what seems the sure victory of Liberian presidential candidate, Sen. George Weah in the West African nation’s presidential runoff election.



A former Nigerian Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode said that Weah’s “victory” was as a result of prayers and assurance of victory received from Joshua, who leads the Synagogue Church of all Nations.



Fani-Kayode tweeted on Wednesday: I congratulate George Weah on his election as the President of Liberia. I thank God for his life and for that of Prophet T.B. Joshua who prayed for him and assured him of victory when he visited him in his Church in Lagos a few weeks back. This is a well deserved victory!



TB Joshua is highly regarded among the political and cultural leaders in Africa, with many making personal visits to his Egbe, Lagos-based church headquarters for consultations and prayers.



Rumours had circulated Wednesday that the former World Footballer of the Year award winner had clinched the presidency of Africa’s oldest republic, beating 73-year-old current Vice President, Joseph Boakai.



However, the country’s National Electoral Commission (NEC) said on Wednesday that results have yet to be officially announced, thereby nullifying Weah’s election rumours.