We Are Here To Deliver – Mampong MCE Assures Citizens

Hon. Thomas Appiah Kubi Related Stories The Mampong Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Thomas Appiah Kubi has assured the people of Asante Mampong and its environs that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration was poised to deliver on all of its manifesto promises, and nothing could sway their focus.



He gave the assurance at a Mampong town hall meeting organized by the Information Services Department and the Municipal Assembly.



The town hall meeting, an initiative under the Ministry of Information was to educate the citizens on government policies and programmes and solicit their views on the governance system. It was initiated to bring governance to the door step of the citizenry and give them the opportunity to ask their leaders relevant questions pertaining to the municipality.

The Municipal Chief Executive used the occasion to reiterate the call by the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo that Ghanaians everywhere were to be active participants not spectators.



He enumerated a number of projects undertaken during his seven months stay in office in 2017.



Notable among them were the construction of septic tank at Mampong Hospital.



• Twenty (20) seater KVIP at Krobo funded with the District Assembly Common Fund.



• Roofing of eighteen (18) unit teachers bungalow at Kyekyere also with District Assembly Common Fund.



• Construction of four (4) unit classroom block for Agyei Frimpong primary school at Daaho.



• Construction of eight (8) unit classroom block for Bunoso M/A primary with District Assembly Common Fund.



• Police station at Adudwan funded with District Development Fund.



• Nyinampong chips compound which is at the roofing stage with funding from the 1 million dollars for 1 constituency initiative.



• Construction of six (6) unit classroom block at P.S.K. also funded from the 1 million dollars for 1 constituency initiative.



• Construction of six (6) unit classroom at Kofiase for Damascus primary school with funding for District Development Fund.



• Construction of drains and resealing of Mampong markets















The President’s representation noted that, government was not relenting on its promises of ensuring that there was water for all, Zongo Development Fund that would cater for the development needs of people residing in the Zongo communities, good roads linking the farming communities for easy transport of goods to the main towns, free Senior High School, planting for food and jobs among others.



He appealed to the gathering to promptly pay their taxes to enable government get the needed finances to develop the municipality.



The programme was attended by the member of parliament for Mampong constituency, Hon Kwaku Sarpong Ampratwum, Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr. Charles Oteng, Acting Regional Information Officer, Mr. Harry Raynolds, Nana Boakye Atonsa, Mampong Gyaasehene, who was the chairman of the occasion, the Security, Invited guests, Assembly staff ,Students, Religious leaders, Hon. Assembly members and the Media.





Emmanuel Boakye Ansah

Municipal Information Officer

Mampong – Ashanti Source: Peacefmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.