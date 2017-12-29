Mahama Congratulates George Weah, Liberia

Related Stories Former President John Dramani Mahama has congratulated the people of Liberia for a peaceful presidential elections.



According to him, the elections show that African countries have embraced democracy and will play by its rules.



Hundreds of jubilant supporters of George Weah took to the streets shortly after the electoral commission chairman announced the result.



In a tweet, French President Emmanuel Macronsaid: "Congratulations to George Weah for his brilliant election and the people of Liberia for going down the path towards peace and reconciliation."



The President of Senegal, Macky Sall, also congratulated Weah on Twitter and wished him "much success". Weah responded by thanking Sall for "his support and advice".



Former President Mahama took to his instagram page and wrote:



Liberians have made themselves and ECOWAS region proud and with elections fever now over, every Liberian should see the task of nation building and development as a collective patriotic responsibility. Congratulations to the CDC and George Weah and the United Party’s Joseph Boakai for the great sportsmanship exhibited.



We are continuing to prove especially in West Africa sub region that we have embraced democracy and we’ll play by its rules. The work done by ECOWAS and the technical team assembled to assist the Liberian National Elections Commission is a testament to my strong belief when I was chair of the ECOWAS authority that we can make our regional organisation a strong and vibrant one in the affairs of our countries.



Thank you to ECOWAS commission, thank you Dr Kwadwo Afari Gyan and the technical support team, Thank you to the observers, NEC and LNP, thank you the people of Liberia. The heroes of the election are the Liberian people themselves.