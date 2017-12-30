Weah Gets More Congrats

Related Stories More African leaders are extending congratulations to the newly elected president of Liberia, George Weah.



Among others, Senegal President Macky Sall. Burkina Faso’s Roch Marc Kabore and Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon. The UN chief Antonio Guterres has also expressed joy at democratic strides made by Liberia.



Final results of the poll runoff gave him 61.5% of votes as he beat vice president Joseph Boakai. VP Boakai has since conceded defeat and congratulated the former world footballer of the year for his victory.



”The Secretary-General notes that the conclusion of peaceful, transparent, free and fair elections confirms Liberia’s steady march towards lasting peace, stability and development,” a statement by his spokesman said.



Former soccer star George Weah has been declared winner of Liberia’s presidential runoff vote held on December 26.



According to the National Elections Commission (NEC) Weah, 51, had garnered 61% of valid votes cast from 98.1% of votes tallied. He is officially president elect and will take over from Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.





