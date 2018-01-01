President Akufo-Addo Attends Watch-Night Service

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday joined congregants of the Accra Ridge Church for the Watch-Night Service to usher in Year 2018.



He was accompanied by his wife Rebecca, senior government officials and some family members to the service that was marked with poignant evocation of hymns, dancing, thanksgiving, and intercessory prayers for Ghana, the Government, the Church, the sick and afflicted, and the New Year.



The Very Rev. Emmanuel Aryee, the Minister of the Ridge Church, in a sermon on the theme: "Holding On To The End," called on the congregants and Ghanaians in general to stay focused in all their endeavours in the New Year.



Referencing a chapter in the Book of Ecclesiastics that states; "The end of a matter is better than its beginning and patience is better than pride," he said it was important that one stayed on cause and not lose steam and rise to the finishing line even when inspiration waned.



Very Rev. Aryee admonished Ghanaians not to be proud when they are successful but wait patiently on the Lord in humility to lift them to greater heights.



"When someone is failing the temptation is patience and when someone is succeeding his temptation is pride...when failing we should have patience and when succeeding we should eschew pride," he said.



"We should not be great in our own eyes when we are succeeding... We should make room for God in all that we do. Let us fulfill God’s words and do the right thing," he said.



The Very Rev. Aryee prayed for Ghanaians to increase in fruitfulness and become more productive, and to remain hopeful and optimistic in the New Year.