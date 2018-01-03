Ghana Water Company To Blame For The State Of Teshie Plant – MP

Related Stories Former Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Works, and Housing in the Mahama-led administration says the Ghana Water Company should be blamed for the poor state of the Teshie water processing plant.



The Plant was commissioned in April 2015, to process sea water into potable water for consumers in Teshie, Nungua and surrounding areas.



Sampson Ahi says the plant was also built to distribute water to industries in Tema for a hefty fee and not just the local domestic consumers at Teshie but the water company took no steps to that effect.



“The Ghana Water Company was supposed to lay pipes from the Teshie site to Tema industrial enclaves to sell at high prices but they failed to do that”, Mr. Ahi said.



His comments are in reaction to the Sanitation minister’s assertion that “the plant is now a white elephant and they have decided to bail out the water company”.



“At the time maybe we needed it because the Kpone face one wasn’t completed but now there’s fresh water supply all over the country”, Joseph Kofi Adda said.



“The desalination plant is just a burden on the water company because they have to pay a lot of money including electricity bills and others”, he added.



He, however, believes that “the plant is now a state asset so we have to look at it properly to see the way forward”.



Mr. Ahi disagrees with the minister and maintains the water company should be blamed for the state of the plant.



“The minister should look properly for the reasons the plant was built because he is clearly ill-informed”, Mr. Ahi said.