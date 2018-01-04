DVLA Apologises…Suspends Mandatory ‘First Aid Kit’ Levy

Related Stories The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has put a hold on the compulsory levying of vehicle owners to get first aid kits as a prerequisite for the annual vehicle registration process.



The DVLA unilaterally imposed the sale of first aid boxes at GHȻ108 on drivers and vehicle owners desiring to renew documents and licences, leading to mass protests.



The Ghana Private Road Transport Union described the imposition as “daylight robbery” and will resist its implantation.



Vice Chairman of the GPRTU, Mr. Robert Sarbah who described the imposition as a criminal act, said neither the union or its members were briefed about it and maintained that they will go to all lengths to resist implementation.



In a statement copied to peacefmonline.com, the DVLA said it had “suspended and put on definite hold” the sale of the kits as a result of “public outcry and concern".



“The Governing Board of the DVLA acknowledges that there has not been the necessary public education, discussion and sensitization with relevant stakeholders. The Board therefore would want to advised our patronizing clients/customers that the introduction of the ‘First Aid Kit ‘ has been suspended and put on definite hold. We unreservedly apologise to the general public for any inconvenience occasioned” the statement added.