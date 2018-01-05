Mike Tyson To Run Weed Ranch

Mike Tyson Related Stories Mike Tyson is starting the New Year on a high note… as the former Heavyweight Champ plans to open a cannabis ranch after the drug was legalized for recreational use in California.



On December 20, Tyson broke ground on a 40-acre plot of land in California City. The Blast reported that he was joined by business partners Robert Hickman, Jay Strommen and city mayor Jennifer Wood.



“Undeveloped lands are primed to be cultivated,” Hickman tells The Blast. Tyson Ranch is located in a remote desert about 60 miles southwest of Death Valley National Park. It’s a prime location as the “Green Rush” hits California now that marijuana is officially legal.



Tyson Ranch will reportedly dedicate 20 acres for cultivation facilities that “will allow master growers to have maximum control of their environment.”



The ranch will also feature a Hydro-feed plant and supply store, Extraction facility, Edible factory, Premium “glamping” campgrounds and cabins and an amphitheatre.



“Iron Mike Genetics” was just trademarked for use on the ranch as well.



As noted by Mirror U.K., Tyson is a long time medical marijuana advocate and his ranch will carry out research to develop its clinical uses. The outlet also reports that the celebrated athlete is supporting former members of the armed forces through his Tyson Holistic Company, employing mainly veterans.



The mayor described Tyson Ranch as a “rebirth” for the city which will create needed jobs. The ranch is located near Edwards Air Force Base and aims at also connecting with and giving back to the community.