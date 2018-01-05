Government Releases GHC14m To Pay Teachers’ Arrears

Related Stories Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that the Finance Ministry has released Ghs14, 172, 313.23 to settle salary arrears for validated teachers engaged between 2013 and 2016.



Speaking at the 5th Quadrennial and 52nd National Delegates Conference of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) at Cape Coast on Thursday January 4, 2018, Dr. Bawumia said the government places high premium on education and will make sure the sector is improved.



“I have good news for you. The Minister of Finance has released funds for the arrears of teachers validated between January 2013 and December 2016. All those validated between this period will be receiving their arrears soon, while we work on the others as speedily as possible,” the vice president announced.



The Vice President expressed the commitment of government in improving educational delivery in the country.



Dr. Bawumia said the government is committed in ensuring that every child of school going age is able to access education at all levels.



According to the Vice President , the government is investing massively in all sectors of education to improve infrastructure and content to produce the caliber of graduates to support the country’s development.



Speaking on the theme: “Transforming Societies through education: invest more, invest equitably,” Dr. Bawumia stated that government has for instance budged a billion Ghana cedis in the 2018 budget to support the free secondary school alone.



He said further investments are also being made to support distance education in the country by improving curriculum and its access to students in Ghana.