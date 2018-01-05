Koforidua, Part Of Eastern Railway Line Project — Ministry

Related Stories The Ministry of Railways Development has debunked a media report that Koforidua, the capital of the Eastern Region, is not part of the Eastern railway line project.



It stated that the Ghana Railway master plan clearly showed the route of the Eastern railway line, starting from Accra through Koforidua to Kumasi.



A release signed by the Minister of Railways Development, Mr Joe Ghartey, and issued in Accra yesterday, said: “The Ministry wishes to state categorically that Koforidua remains part of the Eastern Railway Line Project.”



Misconception



It said it had come to the attention of the ministry that a misconception, based on a newspaper publication, suggesting the conspicuous absence of Koforidua from the Eastern railway line project was gaining currency. It described the publication as untrue and assured the public, especially the people of Koforidua and all investors interested in the Eastern railway line project, that Koforidua had not been left out.



“Koforidua remains part of the redesigning and construction of the Eastern Railway Line,” the release said.



The release urged members of the public interested in making further enquiries or in need of information on the project to visit the Ministry of Railways Development located in the Ministerial enclave in Accra or contact it on 0302-904-840.



Background



In December last year, the Ministry of Railway Development announced plans to review the US$21.5 billion railway master plan which was developed in 2013 to construct a new railway network that comprises 4,007.6 kilometres across the country in 30 years.



According to the ministry, although the plan was good, it was not ambitious enough because 30 years was too long a time to develop the country’s railway sector.



It also indicated that the master plan did not include some strategic areas; hence, its decision to review the plan to make it more comprehensive.



Railway master plan



The master plan is expected to be completed in six phases, with the first phase being the rehabilitation of existing rail lines. The second phase will deal with the extension of the central corridor, while the third phase will tackle the extension of the transversal links.



The fourth phase will look at extending the trans-ECOWAS line, while the fifth phase will aim at extending the Western line.



The sixth phase is expected to help extend the Eastern line.