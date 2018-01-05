Confirmed: Alhaji Bature Is Dead

Related Stories Managing Editor of the Al-Hajj Newspaper, Alhaji Bature Iddrisu has passed away, according to family sources.



Alhaji Bature, a journalist with many years of experience and a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress hit his head on the floor two weeks ago in his house and was admitted to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



He passed away this afternoon, Friday, 5 January. Source: Ghanaweb.com